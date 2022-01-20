Creative Planning Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,480 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total value of $355,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.10, for a total transaction of $464,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,982. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $136.91 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.08 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.38.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

