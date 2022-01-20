Creative Planning Sells 697 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.71.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $71.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

