Creative Planning Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Creative Planning cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Pool by 30.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Pool by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Pool by 1.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total value of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $490.66 on Thursday. Pool Co. has a 1-year low of $305.47 and a 1-year high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $546.78 and a 200-day moving average of $501.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

