Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 198.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth $109,000. 10.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

