Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59. Creative Realities has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.59.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter.
About Creative Realities
Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.
