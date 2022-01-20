Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Short Interest Up 26.8% in December

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 204,600 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the December 15th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,190. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $3.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIK. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fund, which engages in investing in the fixed income markets and companies operating across diversified industries. It seeks current income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in fixed-income securities. The company was founded on February 11, 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

