Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €39.30 Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($40.68).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €40.51 ($46.03) on Monday. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €40.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €36.61.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

