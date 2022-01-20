Creightons (LON:CRL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.11). 25,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.09).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 99.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of £56.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.15 ($0.00) per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Creightons’s payout ratio is 0.22%.

In other Creightons news, insider Martin Stevens sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.36), for a total transaction of £70,000 ($95,510.98). Also, insider Paul Forster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.39), for a total value of £15,300 ($20,875.97). In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,450,000.

About Creightons

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, wellbeing, and male grooming products. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third-party brand owners.

