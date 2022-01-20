CrevaCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.00 (CREVA)

CrevaCoin (CURRENCY:CREVA) traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One CrevaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CrevaCoin has a market capitalization of $14,129.47 and approximately $13.00 worth of CrevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CrevaCoin has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CrevaCoin Profile

CREVA is a coin. CrevaCoin’s total supply is 6,240,390,800 coins and its circulating supply is 36,390,750 coins. CrevaCoin’s official website is www.crevacoin.com . CrevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @crevacoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CrevaCoin is a Korean based Crypto currency with the backing of a shop. “

CrevaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrevaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrevaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

