Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 3,000 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $13,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 20,061 shares during the period. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXDO has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

