Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $24.01

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.91.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $228,327.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

