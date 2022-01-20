Critical Comparison: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) versus Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Saul Centers alerts:

This table compares Saul Centers and Keppel DC REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $225.21 million 5.32 $40.38 million $1.46 34.60 Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel DC REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Keppel DC REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 19.21% 14.58% 2.66% Keppel DC REIT N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Saul Centers and Keppel DC REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 2 0 3.00 Keppel DC REIT 1 1 2 0 2.25

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Keppel DC REIT has a consensus target price of $1.99, indicating a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Keppel DC REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Keppel DC REIT is more favorable than Saul Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Saul Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Keppel DC REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores. The Mixed-Use Properties segment comprises of facilities which are located in differing commercial environments with distinctive demographic characteristics, and are geographically removed from one another. The company was founded on June 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets. As at 31 December 2020, its portfolio comprises 19 data centres strategically located in key data centre hubs. With an aggregate lettable area of approximately 2,089,085 sq ft, the portfolio spans 12 cities in eight countries across Asia Pacific and Europe. Keppel Telecommunications & Transportation Ltd (Keppel T&T), the Sponsor of the REIT, has also granted Rights of First Refusal (ROFR) to the REIT for future acquisition opportunities of its data centre assets. The REIT is managed by Keppel DC REIT Management Pte. Ltd.. Keppel Capital Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Keppel Capital) has a 50% interest in the Manager, with the remaining interest held by Keppel T&T. Keppel Capital is a premier asset manager in Asia with assets under management comprising real estate, infrastructure and data centre properties in key global markets. The Manager's key objectives are to provide the REIT's Unitholders with regular and stable distributions, as well as achieve long-term growth while maintaining an optimal capital structure.

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.