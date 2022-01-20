Critical Review: OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) versus SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY)

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:OPHRY) and SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and SMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A SMC 23.80% 10.60% 9.53%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and SMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of SMC shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR and SMC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR $188.53 million 2.78 -$111.79 million N/A N/A SMC $5.21 billion 7.60 $1.14 billion $1.02 28.81

SMC has higher revenue and earnings than OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR.

Risk and Volatility

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SMC beats OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

OPHIR ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators. The Others segment includes the commercial warehousing business. The company was founded on April 27, 1959 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

