Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $755.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $30.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.87.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $5,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 135.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

