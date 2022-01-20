CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) were down 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $21.92. Approximately 227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 39,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The firm has a market cap of $830.55 million, a PE ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 2.14.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $985.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.01 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 0.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 2,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper purchased 19,000 shares of CrossAmerica Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $369,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $968,290.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAPL. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 685.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.