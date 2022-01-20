CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $175.71 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $168.67 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.56.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total value of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.18.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

