Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $90.00 target price on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CYRX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $42.40 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.99 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 407.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,500 shares of company stock worth $47,420,798. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $157,000.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

