CryptoFlow (CFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $23,000.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $271,186.21 and approximately $23,000.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded 50.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.17 or 0.07452685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.37 or 1.00395224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007928 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.