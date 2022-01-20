CryptoTask (CTASK) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,715.00

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $363,565.35 and approximately $38,715.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00058727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.73 or 0.07505116 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,136.44 or 0.99683277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00065836 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00007915 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,637 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.