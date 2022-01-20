CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the December 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on CSLLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSLLY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,920. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.45. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

