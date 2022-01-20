CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other CSP news, major shareholder Joseph R. Nerges acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CSP stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.78% of CSP at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSPI opened at $8.63 on Thursday. CSP has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65.

About CSP

CSP, Inc engages in developing and marketing information technology integration solutions advanced security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems. It operates through the following segments: High Performance Products and Technology Solutions. The High Performance Products segment designs, manufactures, and delivers products and services to customers that require specialized cyber security services, networking, and signal processing products.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.