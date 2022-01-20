Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the December 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. Cullinan Oncology has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $59.85.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cullinan Oncology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 5.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 209.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

