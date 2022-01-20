CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CureVac B.V. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company’s lead clinical programs include CV8102. CureVac B.V. is based in Germany. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CVAC. JMP Securities began coverage on CureVac in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ CVAC opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. CureVac has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $133.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

