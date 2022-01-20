CX Institutional Acquires 480 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 22.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 45.7% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $8,818,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 62.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 177.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $58.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.77 and a 12 month high of $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

