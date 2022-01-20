CX Institutional Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,539,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after buying an additional 21,941 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,004,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,180,000 after buying an additional 115,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $100.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Electric has a 12-month low of $85.12 and a 12-month high of $116.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $101.84. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of -193.50, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -61.54%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.13.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

