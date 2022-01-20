CX Institutional Has $334,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $773.84.

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $581.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $574.17 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $645.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $710.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.