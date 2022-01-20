CX Institutional Sells 14,960 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,960 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBOE. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $120.29 on Thursday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.00 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.73.

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

