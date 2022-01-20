CX Institutional Sells 83 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CX Institutional cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 20,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 48,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,496,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.94.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CAT opened at $221.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.90 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

