Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Down 14.1% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $129,239.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $193.85 or 0.00448196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 24,306 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

