CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Buys $60,800.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,394,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,495. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.76 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

