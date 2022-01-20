DA Davidson Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $115.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.14.

Comerica stock opened at $97.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $102.00.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

