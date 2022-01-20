Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on the stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £723.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.85.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

