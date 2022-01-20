Dalata Hotel Group’s (DAL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.87) price objective on the stock.
Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.43) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £723.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 270.50 ($3.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 414.50 ($5.66). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 317.85.
About Dalata Hotel Group
