DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $11.50

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Alliance Global Partners from $15.50 to $11.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.26% from the company’s previous close.

DRIO stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,616. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $83,202.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Erez Raphael sold 25,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $464,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $1,160,318 in the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 219.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 706.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DarioHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 96.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

