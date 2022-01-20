Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Major Shareholder Acquires $619,297.54 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 43,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.26 per share, for a total transaction of $619,297.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ai Day1 Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Ai Day1 Llc bought 4,615 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.95.

Shares of DAWN stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 250,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,528. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,066,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,655,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,434,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,095,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,925,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

