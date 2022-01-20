DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last Week

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000931 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $455,383.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,104.17 or 0.07452685 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00062896 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,816.37 or 1.00395224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00065053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007928 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,293,213 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

