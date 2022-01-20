DeFiChain (DFI) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

DeFiChain (CURRENCY:DFI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One DeFiChain coin can now be bought for about $2.88 or 0.00007183 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiChain has a total market capitalization of $863.97 million and $2.95 million worth of DeFiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFiChain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014928 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000756 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeFiChain Coin Profile

DeFiChain (DFI) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2019. DeFiChain’s total supply is 588,631,840 coins and its circulating supply is 300,511,840 coins. DeFiChain’s official website is defichain.io . The Reddit community for DeFiChain is https://reddit.com/r/defiblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeFiChain’s official Twitter account is @defichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiChain’s official message board is medium.com/@defiblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DFI token is an integral unit of account in the DeFi blockchain. The DeFi Foundation in Singapore will issue 1.2 billion DFI over its lifetime. “

DeFiChain Coin Trading

