Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 47,022 shares.The stock last traded at $42.85 and had previously closed at $42.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DKL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.10.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 2,937.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,935,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,522,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

