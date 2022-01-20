Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.80

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.02 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 74.56%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

