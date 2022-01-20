Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.80

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.80 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 57892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.53.
DELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91.
In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,134 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 809.7% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,274,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,171 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 61.4% in the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $452,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,026 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 277.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,311,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,390,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,606 shares in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.