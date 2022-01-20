Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DAL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The company has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 978,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,332,000 after buying an additional 193,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after buying an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.0% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 255,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

