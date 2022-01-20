Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.50% from the stock’s current price.

DAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $38.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.