Dent (DENT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19.90 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Dent coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dent has a total market capitalization of $357.84 million and $19.90 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00114730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars.

