Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.58

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.58 and traded as high as C$1.64. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 9,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58. The firm has a market cap of C$15.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

