Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,483 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Patterson Companies worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth $20,969,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Patterson Companies by 158.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after acquiring an additional 483,933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 16.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after buying an additional 383,036 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,646,000 after buying an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 39.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after buying an additional 230,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

