Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Mattel by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel stock opened at $22.13 on Thursday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

