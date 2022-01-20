Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,915,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,306,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,512,000. 38.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMKR. Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $123,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $583,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $1,389,675. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $22.56 on Thursday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.85%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

