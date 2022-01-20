Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.40 Million Stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 567.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

AIT opened at $97.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.08 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.01 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.81%.

In related news, VP Fred D. Bauer sold 10,355 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $1,094,627.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.