Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 42.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Axos Financial worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after buying an additional 17,318 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 38.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 18,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 22.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $325,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,038 shares of company stock worth $1,972,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AX. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axos Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:AX opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $62.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $173.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

