Deutsche Bank AG Sells 2,197 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Commercial Metals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.90. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

