Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,043 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.33% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 36,562 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Orthofix Medical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 810,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after buying an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $628.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $112.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Paolucci bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rice Doug bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 7,730 shares of company stock worth $236,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.