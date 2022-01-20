Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on US Foods (NYSE:USFD)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on USFD. Barclays cut their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Get US Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $1,372,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in US Foods by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 134,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 97,245 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of US Foods by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.