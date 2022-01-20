Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,300 ($45.03) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 4,000 ($54.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,750 ($51.17) price target on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,158.33 ($43.09).

Shares of EXPN opened at GBX 3,061 ($41.77) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,448.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £28.25 billion and a PE ratio of 38.70. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.90) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($50.33).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

